Columbia Co. man charged with child sexual assualt

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Portage man was charged with child sexual assault crimes, the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Friday.

Daniel Ross, 43, was arrested last Friday, Oct. 13, after exposing himself to a young girl, the sheriff’s office explained.

Ross was charged with causing a child under 13 to view sexual activity and exposing genitals to a child, the post said.

He appeared in court Thursday, Oct. 19, when he was given a $10,000 bond.

Ross posted bond and was released, court records show.

The sheriff’s department added the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

