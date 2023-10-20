Columbia Co. man charged with child sexual assualt

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Portage man was charged with child sexual assault crimes, the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Friday.

Daniel Ross, 43, was arrested last Friday, Oct. 13, after exposing himself to a young girl, the sheriff’s office explained.

Ross was charged with causing a child under 13 to view sexual activity and exposing genitals to a child, the post said.

He appeared in court Thursday, Oct. 19, when he was given a $10,000 bond.

Ross posted bond and was released, court records show.

The sheriff’s department added the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

