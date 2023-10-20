Israeli, Palestinian Madisonians react to Biden’s decision to send aid to Israel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden announced he will be sending an urgent budget request to Congress for billions of dollars for military assistance for Ukraine and Israel Thursday night.

Members from Madison’s Israeli and Palestinian communities are now responding to the President’s announcement.

Alan Klugman, the executive director of Madison’s Jewish Federation said he is pleased with Biden’s decision.

“Am I satisfied with the support that we’ve gotten from our political leaders left and right and from the President? 100%,” Klugman said.

Meanwhile, Samir El-Omari, a member of Madison’s Palestinian community, said he is upset by Biden’s announcement, worried it may create more violence.

“We are really extremely, very disappointed because President Biden showed this support to Israel,” El-Omari said.

Biden’s decision to request aid for Israel comes after his visit to the Middle East this week where he saw the impact the war is having on people in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

“It’s a smart investment that will pay dividends to American security for generations,” President Biden said.

Despite differing reactions, Klugman and El-Omari agree the loss of life on both sides must come to a stop.

“The loss of life on both sides is heartbreaking,” Klugman said. “There’s no other way to describe it.”

“This administration has to push more for the peace negotiations, the peace process,” El-Omari said.

The President is requesting aid to both Israel and Ukraine, saying the United States supports both efforts.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.