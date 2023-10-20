Janesville PD names finalists for chief of police position

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police and Fire Commission have named three finalists for the city’s chief of police position.

The search for a new leader comes following Chief David Moore’s retirement following nearly five decades of service.

The three candidates selected as finalists are Alan Fear, Patrick Hoey, and Chad Pearson.

According to the City of Janesville, Mr. Fear is the director of campus safety at Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa. He was a member of the Cedar Rapids, Iowa Police Department for over 20 years where he attained the rank of patrol division commander.

Mr. Hoey served as chief of police in South Beloit, Illinois and assistant deputy chief of police in Rockford, Illinois before becoming the chief of police for the Village of Carpentersville, Illinois, the city said.

Mr. Pearson is currently serving as acting chief of police for JPD following his position as deputy chief of operations.

Following a series of interviews and recruitment tests the three finalists will have an opportunity to meet with the community at a future meeting.

