Madison Symphony Orchestra to perform two works for the first time

The Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Associate Conductor Kyle Knox joined Leigh Mills on Thursday to preview coming events.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
For starters, the Orchestra is planning a couple firsts for them, including two works they have never performed together before.

Knox, violinist Naha Greenholtz and the Orchestra will perform “Monumental Moments,” featuring works by Bernstein, Shostakovich, and Brahams, this weekend.

More information is available here.

