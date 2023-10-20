A Quiet Weekend Forecast

Sunshine today

Highs Near 60

Weekend Sunshine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lots of sunshine is on the way for today. Low pressure off to the northeast of here will begin to move away from us. This low brought scattered showers to the region over the past several days. With the low exiting, we will see skies clearing and temperatures responding to that sunshine. Highs this afternoon are anticipated to be around 60°.

What’s Coming Up...

The weekend forecast is looking quite nice as well. We will have a cold front sweeping through on Saturday which will drop the temperatures and kick up the wind a bit. We will still, however, see lots of sunshine on Saturday and more sunshine coming up on Sunday. High pressure will be dominating the weather through the weekend.

Looking Ahead...

By the early part of next week we’re back into a shower chance on Monday. There are better chances of rain coming in for the middle and the end of next week.

