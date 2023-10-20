A Quiet Weekend Forecast

Rain moves in again next week
With the low exiting, we will see skies clearing and temperatures responding to that sunshine.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Sunshine today
  • Highs Near 60
  • Weekend Sunshine
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lots of sunshine is on the way for today. Low pressure off to the northeast of here will begin to move away from us. This low brought scattered showers to the region over the past several days. With the low exiting, we will see skies clearing and temperatures responding to that sunshine. Highs this afternoon are anticipated to be around 60°.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

The weekend forecast is looking quite nice as well. We will have a cold front sweeping through on Saturday which will drop the temperatures and kick up the wind a bit. We will still, however, see lots of sunshine on Saturday and more sunshine coming up on Sunday. High pressure will be dominating the weather through the weekend.

Looking Ahead...

By the early part of next week we’re back into a shower chance on Monday. There are better chances of rain coming in for the middle and the end of next week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School
DOJ: Armed suspect dead after shooting involving Watertown Police
Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’

Latest News

With some showers sprinkled in
Windy Days Ahead
We could be seeing frost on Sunday morning
Chilly Weekend Ahead
Still Some Sunshine
Small Rain Chances
Rain Chances
Small Rain Chances