Rash of deer crashes in Lafayette Co. offers reminder to be extra careful right now

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) – A busy morning for Lafayette Co. deputies on Thursday serves as a good reminder for drivers to be on the lookout for deer this time of the year.

Over an approximately two-and-a-half hour span that morning, the Sheriff’s Office responded to four separate reports of vehicles colliding with deer along county highways, the Sheriff’s Office stated. The first incident was reported just before 5:30 a.m., and they kept coming in until around eight o’clock.

The crashes were not contained to a single location either, having occurred on three different highways. Even the two that did happen on the same highway, Co. Hwy. W, occurred within different townships.

No one was hurt in any of the crashes, and only one vehicle needed to be towed. Sheriff Reg Hill noted that the number of wrecks was “quite a few (for the Sheriff’s Office) in a short time.”

There are steps drivers can take for avoiding deer and what to do in a collision. Here are several courtesy of the Kansas Highway Patrol – although a quick internet search can find many tips (including a bunch from insurance companies):

Be especially alert during dusk and dawn

Slow down at deer-crossing signs. They are placed where such collisions have repeatedly happened

Deer often travel in groups. If a driver sees one, they should check for others

Slow down, even if the deer is not on the road. They have a tendency to bolt and could head into traffic

If a driver hits a deer, they should not try to move it, unless they are sure the animal is dead

Motorcycle riders should be especially careful, because deer collisions involving motorcycles are more likely to be fatal than ones involving cars

KHP also pointed out that the most serious crashes happen when drivers swerve to avoid the deer and lose control of their vehicles. Its recommendations indicated it typically safer to hit the deer than to take evasive actions to avoid it and potentially strike something else, like a tree or another vehicle.

