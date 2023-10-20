Two arrested after woman “threatened to kill” a man at The Old Fashioned

By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested after Madison Police Dept. officers responded to The Old Fashioned - a popular bar on the Capitol square - after a report of someone with a knife.

Officers went to the scene just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. According to MPD, a 33-year-old woman slashed at a man while holding a kitchen knife. She threatened to kill the man, but MPD was able to take her into custody without incident.

A man was also arrested. MPD did not confirm the role of 32-year-old man or whether he was the man the suspect slashed at. Authorities indicated the pair knew each other prior to the confrontation.

The two suspects were both arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping.

Officers canvassed the area and checked the city cameras.

