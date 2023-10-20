Wallet friendly Halloween costume ideas with Goodwill SCWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s not too late to find fun and unique Halloween costumes for the whole family. Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin is here to help with quick, easy and inexpensive solutions for the spooky season.

As inventory might be getting low at the big box retailers, your local Goodwill always has tons of options to choose from when you shop right off the rack. There’s costume inspiration in every aisle and you never know what you’ll find.

“I think that’s the fun of it that every store is unique and every store has different product,” President & CEO of Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin Michele Harris said. “With our donations that come in every day, we’re changing our product every day and so you’ll find something new every time you shop in here. It’s a new store every day.”

Shopping at Goodwill is also good for the environment. Most pre-packaged Halloween costumes are designed for single use and likely to end up in a landfill. DIY costumes and décor from Goodwill are a sustainable choice. Items are given a second chance to be enjoyed while keeping them out of the landfill. Plus, you’re helping your community when you shop at your local Goodwill.

“Every time you shop and donate at Goodwill, we know that you are helping someone get a job in your community or stable housing,” Harris said.

The best part is it’s affordable.

“Not only is it affordable and you can stretch your budget further, but you can get unique items that you’re creating yourself or we also have a section just for our Halloween items so you can kind of wander around the store whether you’re looking for a certain type of shoe, a certain type of shirt, or need that special wig for Halloween, we have it all,” Harris said.

For additional Halloween costume ideas, visit Goodwill’s Halloween Look Book.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.