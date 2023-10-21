Beloit Fresh Start youth build new home for working class neighborhood

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Constructing, learning and giving back -- Rock County teens build a brand new home in a Beloit neighborhood that lacks affordable housing.

These teens are with Community Action’s Beloit Fresh Start. It’s an education and job training program for high-needs youth, providing opportunities for young adults to help themselves while helping others in the community.

Through city funding and private donors, Community Action bought and constructed 26 properties in this neighborhood.

“It feels good knowing that a family can have this house now,” Community Action Program Assistant Lourdes Flores Tello said.

With the help of construction workers and electricians, students in Community Action’s Beloit Fresh Start program construct and rehab houses in the Merrill neighborhood that lacks affordable housing.

“This is a neighborhood that historically has always been pretty working class but over time we’ve had job loss,” Community Action’s Executive Director Marc Perry said. “If we’ve had other things happen, then that’s the homeownership has diminished in the community.”

In 2007, Community Action purchased these properties to create new home ownership opportunities.

“Houses that we build do go for sale and we do have income limits on the houses in terms of what people can make in order to purchase a home,” Perry said.

The teens who’ve built these homes have found a home within each other.

“It helps those teens out who didn’t make the right choices, like let’s say, at the high school. Helps them out, helps them graduate and makes them feel like they’re important,” Flores Tello said. “And that they’re just not something that was just left behind.”

The program provides education and job training for the youth.

“It really helps. Some people come from really rough backgrounds,” Constructing Assistant Damarrion Crawford said. “Some people can be homeless, some people may not have a lot of food and this place gives you a lot of resources.”

Hard work and growth never go unnoticed.

“It’s like everything you do at Fresh Start especially this house--you get appreciated for because its’s back to the community,” Builder Dawson Montgomery said.

Staff from Fresh Start say many of the people who buy these homes are first time buyers.

