Big changes arrive next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have a very nice, fall-like weekend ahead of us. It’ll be a good few days to go to the pumpkin patch or set up some festive decorations as we’re looking to stay dry through the next two days.

This would also be a good weekend to enjoy some fall colors around the region as many spots are nearing peak colors. Plus, with a very rainy and windy shift in the weather ahead this upcoming week, I suspect that there won’t be many leaves left on the trees come next weekend.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny across most of the region for the first day of the weekend. A few showers are moving through to the northeast of here, and could clip parts of Green Lake, Marquette, and Dodge counties during the morning. Winds will be on the breezier side, out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and temperatures will cool to the mid and lower 30s. Areas of frost will be likely, especially in our northern and eastern counties.

It’ll be a chilly start to Sunday but skies will be clearing so we’ll have more sunshine as the day goes on. Highs will be slightly cooler than Saturday but winds lighter. Sunday is the pick day of the weekend.

Looking Ahead...

Then some big changes arrive as we enter the workweek. The jet stream will be shifting a bit farther south, putting the main path for storm systems right through the Great Lakes region. We’ll see chances for rain starting on Monday and lasting through Friday.

We’re looking at two main systems: one on Monday and Tuesday, and the second on Wednesday and Thursday. You’ll notice temperatures closing in on 70° on Tuesday. All of that energy could lead to some thunderstorm development.

If you have outdoor plans this week, you’ll want to keep a close eye on the forecast as we pin down the timing of these two systems.

