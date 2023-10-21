Dodgeville community concerned about deadly intersection

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department, after 30 crashes in three years, the Hwy 18/151 and County Rd YZ intersection need to be fixed in order to save lives.

A Monroe man was killed in one of two separate crashes that occurred at the intersection Thursday.

Kevin Kvigne lost track of how many crashes he’s seen happen on Hwy 18/151 and County Rd YZ. He’s lived next to the busy intersection for 25 years.

”It’s of no surprise to anybody anymore when they hear, oh there’s another one,” Kvigne said. ”Just in the past five years, I’ve watched more than what I can count on one hand.”

He said the traffic increased dramatically over the last 10 years and drivers crossing the road can’t keep up.

”You’re trying to watch four different directions, make a split second decision and obviously it’s not working out for everybody,” Kvigne said. “Trying to get a break to run all the way across, it’s a long way across, you rarely get a break big enough unless you really hammer it to get over there.”

Iowa County Sheriff Michael Peterson said deputies will be at the intersection more, but they don’t have the staff to watch it 24/7.

”You pull out thinking someone is maybe going 65 miles per hour, but with those curves, it maybe appears that they’re going slower,” Sheriff Peterson said. “When you pull out we’re having collisions.”

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) safety project is in its early planning stages, with construction planned for 2027.

”Look at what we’ve had in the last three years,” Sheriff Peterson said. “If we wait another three years, what are we going to have? How many more crashes are we going to have? How many more lives are we going to lose? How many more people are we going to have to tell that they’ve lost a loved one?”

According to DOT Southwest Region Communications Manager Michael Bie, they are monitoring the intersection.

“While many factors contribute to crashes, WisDOT safety engineers are examining if temporary traffic or signing measures would be warranted as an interim measure prior to the scheduled safety project,” Bie said. “A safety project is planned for the US 18/151 and County YZ intersection in Iowa County. The project is funded through the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program for sites that have experienced a high crash history.”

