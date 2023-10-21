MPD: Gun pulled on Langdon St residents

By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say two men pulled a gun on the residents of a home after they asked the men to leave their porch Saturday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., UWPD sent out an off-campus alert on the BadgerSafe app marked “urgent” about the incident on the 200 block of Langdon Street.

The UWPD alert added that the two men then ran toward N Frances Street.

Madison Police Department confirms that the two men have now been arrested.

NBC15 was also able to confirm with the MPD that there were two suspects involved, and that they pulled a gun on the residents.

About 45 minutes after the original alert was sent, UWPD sent another to confirm that the incident had been “resolved” and that it was safe to return to normal.

MPD confirmed no one was hurt.

