Roller Coaster Temperatures Coming

Frost Advisory for Sunday morning

Wet and warm midweek

Temperatures dive next weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We woke up to some sun this morning, but as expected, clouds and then winds took over for the rest of the day. Highs in the lower 50s and winds gusting into the 20s made our Saturday feel relatively chilly with the lack of sunshine. The good news is that the second half of the weekend is looking much better.

Tonight, we’ll see the skies clear out and winds ease. Temperatures will drop down into the 30s for almost all of us. Morning lows will be at their lowest just before sunrise, and for Madison, we’re expecting to bottom out near 34F. Some of us will be even lower, near freezing or below. Widespread frost and some freezing are on tap for the beginning of the day. Frost Advisories have been posted for our southern, central and eastern counties from Sunday 3 am till 9 am. Our western counties will see frost as well, but the National Weather Service no longer issues those advisories for that region.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend as we will continue to see clear and sunny skies for the day, lighter winds, and temperatures back in the lower 50s. With the sun out and no winds, it will actually feel like a more pleasant day than today.

Starting the work week, we’re expecting it to stay mostly unsettled. A complicated set of storms are expected out of the west that really won’t give us much of a break through Friday. Showers, possibly a thunderstorm or two, and temperatures rising into the 70s are expected on Tuesday. Right now models are in question on the severity of the storms, and timing.

Next weekend we could beWX experiencing some winter-like temperatures. A polar airmass will moving south from Canada and could drop temperatures down into the 20s on Sunday morning. Add to that the chance of precipitation, which at those temperatures would be a wintry mix or snow.

