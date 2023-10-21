Summit PD: Squad car hit by alleged drunk driver

JEFFERSON CO., Wis. (WMTV) - During a traffic stop, an alleged drunk driver crashed into a Summit Police Department squad car, according to Summit PD in Waukesha County.

A Summit officer pulled over a speeding vehicle near I-94 near Willow Glen in Jefferson County at 3:56 a.m. Saturday.

The driver was traveling westbound from Waukesha County and had just crossed into Jefferson County, according to police.

While the officer was outside talking with the driver, an allegedly drunk driver crashed into the squad car, which was then pushed into the car police pulled over.

The officer was able to jump out of the way and was not hurt.

There were two people inside the car that crashed into the squad vehicle. both of them taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved in the original stop had five people inside, they were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

