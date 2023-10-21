Summit PD: Squad car hit by alleged drunk driver

Traffic Crash
Traffic Crash(MGN)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Wis. (WMTV) - During a traffic stop, an alleged drunk driver crashed into a Summit Police Department squad car, according to Summit PD in Waukesha County.

A Summit officer pulled over a speeding vehicle near I-94 near Willow Glen in Jefferson County at 3:56 a.m. Saturday.

The driver was traveling westbound from Waukesha County and had just crossed into Jefferson County, according to police.

While the officer was outside talking with the driver, an allegedly drunk driver crashed into the squad car, which was then pushed into the car police pulled over.

The officer was able to jump out of the way and was not hurt.

There were two people inside the car that crashed into the squad vehicle. both of them taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved in the original stop had five people inside, they were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School
DOJ: Armed suspect dead after shooting involving Watertown Police
Utility parade in downtown Madison
Over 80 bucket trucks circle Wisconsin State Capitol
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’

Latest News

UWPD sent out an urgent alert about the incident on the BadgerSafe app
MPD: Gun pulled on Langdon St residents
Beloit Fresh Start
Beloit Fresh Start youth build new home for working class neighborhood
Dodgeville community concerned about deadly intersection
Dodgeville community concerned about deadly intersection
Jocko is live from Mount Horeb with updates on the Game of the Week.
Friday Football Blitz Game of the Week- Week 10