Beloit to resume curbside yard waste collection

Yard waste collection
Yard waste collection
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit announced its yard waste collection service will return at the end of October.

The service is set to run Oct. 30 until Nov. 16 on scheduled trash days. There are three different services the city offers, with different costs and items collected.

Free Collection

  • Collects: Contained leaves, grass clippings, garden debris
  • Does not collect: Brush, shrubbery, litter, loose leaves
  • Directions:
    • Put waste in paper yard waste bags or clear trash containers. No plastic bags
    • Set bags three feet away from regular trash on the curb

Brush and Shrubbery Collection

  • Collects: Brush and shrubbery no larger than 4′ long or 4″ in diameter.
  • Cost: $2 per bundle
  • Directions:
    • All brush and shrubbery must be bundled or tied
    • Each bundle must have a $2 sticker. Stickers can be bought at Woodman’s, Ace Hardware, Grinnell Hall Senior Center, City Hall Clerk-Treasurer’s Office and Department of Public Workers
    • Set bundles three feet away from regular trash on the curb

Leaf Vacuuming Service

  • Collects: Loose leaves
  • Runs Oct. 30 to Nov. 17
  • Cost: $125 for the season
  • Directions:
    • Sign up online
    • Blow or rake leaves to the side of the road

For more information, visit https://beloitsolidwaste.com/yard-waste/.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School
DOJ: Armed suspect dead after shooting involving Watertown Police
Utility parade in downtown Madison
Over 80 bucket trucks circle Wisconsin State Capitol
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’

Latest News

Vice President of Business Banking Ty Beck says while the point is to give people pumpkins, the...
Great Pumpkin Giveaway brings free pumpkins to Fitchburg
Vice President of Business Banking Ty Beck says while the point is to give people pumpkins, the...
Great Pumpkin Giveaway brings free pumpkins to Fitchburg
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Artistic Director Ja’ Malik says the theme of this year’s performances is “Innovation.”...
Madison Ballet presents “Innovation”