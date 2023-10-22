Beloit to resume curbside yard waste collection

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit announced its yard waste collection service will return at the end of October.

The service is set to run Oct. 30 until Nov. 16 on scheduled trash days. There are three different services the city offers, with different costs and items collected.

Free Collection

Collects: Contained leaves, grass clippings, garden debris

Does not collect: Brush, shrubbery, litter, loose leaves

Directions: Put waste in paper yard waste bags or clear trash containers. No plastic bags Set bags three feet away from regular trash on the curb



Brush and Shrubbery Collection

Collects: Brush and shrubbery no larger than 4′ long or 4″ in diameter.

Cost: $2 per bundle

Directions: All brush and shrubbery must be bundled or tied Each bundle must have a $2 sticker. Stickers can be bought at Woodman’s, Ace Hardware, Grinnell Hall Senior Center, City Hall Clerk-Treasurer’s Office and Department of Public Workers Set bundles three feet away from regular trash on the curb



Leaf Vacuuming Service

Collects: Loose leaves

Runs Oct. 30 to Nov. 17

Cost: $125 for the season

Directions: Sign up online Blow or rake leaves to the side of the road



For more information, visit https://beloitsolidwaste.com/yard-waste/.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.