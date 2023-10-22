DAIS hosts community resource fair as DV deaths in Wis. rise

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Wisconsin sets a record high in deaths relating to domestic violence, ‘Domestic Abuse Intervention Services’ (DAIS) hosted a community resource fair Sunday.

Domestic violence claimed the lives of 96 Wisconsinites in 2022, according to the 2022 Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report. In addition to the rising death toll, funding has declined, making resources harder to find, but important as ever.

Executive director of DAIS Shannon Barry says they provide immediate, short-term help for those impacted by domestic violence.

“We have definitely seen an increase of folks reaching out to us for services since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. And that trajectory is going way up,” she said. “We really talk about domestic violence as a community issue, and so it really made sense to us to be able to hold a community resource fair with a lot of our partners that we work with on a daily basis.”

Barry says they partner with other area organizations to offer survivors next steps.

“I think that a lot of people don’t know how many of these partners are really critical to the safety net for survivors here in Dane County.”

‘Sheltering Animals for Abuse Victims’ or SAAV, provides a temporary home for survivors’ beloved pets.

“We want to make sure that they are not staying in that situation for fear of their pets being hurt,” volunteer Sheila Hart said. “It makes me feel so good to be able to take care of somebody’s pet and love them in my home and then send confidential reports so that the person, the owner, knows that their pet is being loved and well taken care of.”

From legal work to case management, UNIDOS provides support services for Spanish-speaking survivors.

“A lot of our clients are also coming recently from their countries, and they don’t know how to work the system; they don’t know nothing, none of the resources,” legal advocate Katie Williams said. “They want to be able to get out of whatever hole they are on their own and all they need is a little love, support and empathy that a lot of people nowadays are missing, are lacking.”

Each organization at Sunday’s resource fair provides unique resources for those facing domestic violence. The event was also an opportunity for people to get involved by volunteering or financially supporting the groups.

