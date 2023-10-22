Drug Take Back Day announced for Dane County
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, local Dane Co. organizations are hosting their own program.
Safe Communities Madison-Dane County announced they will be hosting 18 collection sites around the county Saturday, Oct. 28 to take unwanted, expired or unused drugs.
To prepare, the organization sent out some guidelines for giving back prescriptions:
- All prescriptions must come from a home, not a business
- Drugs to bring: Prescription, over-the-counter, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials, sharps, pet medications.
- Drugs not to bring: Illegal drugs, acids, aerosol cans, anything with bodily fluid or blood, personal care products, hazardous waste, mercury thermometers.
- Plastic pill containers will not be taken, so dump pills directly into the collection box or put in a bag.
- Liquids must be in original packaging.
The locations open on take back day stretch throughout the county.
|Location
|City
|Address
|Hours
|Elver Park
|Madison
|1250 Mckenna Blvd.
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Warner Park
|Madison
|2930 N Sherman Ave.
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Second Baptist Church
|Madison
|4303 Britta Pkwy.
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Sun Prairie Police Department
|Sun Prairie
|300 E Main St.
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Stoughton Fire Station
|Stoughton
|401 E Main St.
|9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
|Fitchburg Police Department
|Fitchburg
|5510 Lacy Rd.
|8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|Verona Police Department
|Verona
|111 Lincoln St.
|9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|McFarland Baseball Fields
|McFarland
|6001 Broadhead St.
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy
|Monona
|4205 Monona Dr.
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Belleville Police Department
|Belleville
|61 Frederick St.
|10/29 12-2 p.m.
|Cross Plans Police Department
|Cross Plains
|2417 W Brewery Rd.
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|DeForest Police Department
|DeForest
|110 S Stevenson St.
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Marshall Police Department
|Marshall
|130 S Pardee St.
|10/26 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
10/27 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|University Woods
|Oakwood
|6205 Mineral Point Rd.
|10/27 12:45-4 p.m.
|Prairie Ridge
|Oakwood
|5565 Tancho Dr.
|10/27 12:45-4 p.m.
|Oregon Police Department
|Oregon
|383 Park St.
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|Waunakee Police Department
|Waunakee
|205 N Klein Dr.
|10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|Blue Mounds Police Department
|Blue Mounds
|11011 Brigham Ave.
|8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
|Cottage Grove Police Department
|Cottage Grove
|210 Progress Dr.
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
For more information, visit https://safercommunity.net/.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.