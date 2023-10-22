Drug Take Back Day announced for Dane County

Patient disposing prescription drugs in bin.
Patient disposing prescription drugs in bin.(SSM Health)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, local Dane Co. organizations are hosting their own program.

Safe Communities Madison-Dane County announced they will be hosting 18 collection sites around the county Saturday, Oct. 28 to take unwanted, expired or unused drugs.

To prepare, the organization sent out some guidelines for giving back prescriptions:

  • All prescriptions must come from a home, not a business
  • Drugs to bring: Prescription, over-the-counter, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials, sharps, pet medications.
  • Drugs not to bring: Illegal drugs, acids, aerosol cans, anything with bodily fluid or blood, personal care products, hazardous waste, mercury thermometers.
  • Plastic pill containers will not be taken, so dump pills directly into the collection box or put in a bag.
  • Liquids must be in original packaging.

The locations open on take back day stretch throughout the county.

LocationCityAddressHours
Elver ParkMadison1250 Mckenna Blvd.10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Warner ParkMadison2930 N Sherman Ave.10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Second Baptist ChurchMadison4303 Britta Pkwy.10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sun Prairie Police DepartmentSun Prairie300 E Main St.9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Stoughton Fire StationStoughton401 E Main St.9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Fitchburg Police DepartmentFitchburg5510 Lacy Rd.8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Verona Police DepartmentVerona111 Lincoln St.9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
McFarland Baseball FieldsMcFarland6001 Broadhead St.10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Medicine Shoppe PharmacyMonona4205 Monona Dr.9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Belleville Police DepartmentBelleville61 Frederick St.10/29 12-2 p.m.
Cross Plans Police DepartmentCross Plains2417 W Brewery Rd.10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
DeForest Police DepartmentDeForest110 S Stevenson St.10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Marshall Police DepartmentMarshall130 S Pardee St.10/26 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
10/27 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
University WoodsOakwood6205 Mineral Point Rd.10/27 12:45-4 p.m.
Prairie RidgeOakwood5565 Tancho Dr.10/27 12:45-4 p.m.
Oregon Police DepartmentOregon383 Park St.9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Waunakee Police DepartmentWaunakee205 N Klein Dr.10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Blue Mounds Police DepartmentBlue Mounds11011 Brigham Ave.8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Cottage Grove Police DepartmentCottage Grove210 Progress Dr.10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://safercommunity.net/.

