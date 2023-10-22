Drug Take Back Day announced for Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, local Dane Co. organizations are hosting their own program.

Safe Communities Madison-Dane County announced they will be hosting 18 collection sites around the county Saturday, Oct. 28 to take unwanted, expired or unused drugs.

To prepare, the organization sent out some guidelines for giving back prescriptions:

All prescriptions must come from a home, not a business

Drugs to bring: Prescription, over-the-counter, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials, sharps, pet medications.

Drugs not to bring: Illegal drugs, acids, aerosol cans, anything with bodily fluid or blood, personal care products, hazardous waste, mercury thermometers.

Plastic pill containers will not be taken, so dump pills directly into the collection box or put in a bag.

Liquids must be in original packaging.

The locations open on take back day stretch throughout the county.

Location City Address Hours Elver Park Madison 1250 Mckenna Blvd. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Warner Park Madison 2930 N Sherman Ave. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Second Baptist Church Madison 4303 Britta Pkwy. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sun Prairie Police Department Sun Prairie 300 E Main St. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Stoughton Fire Station Stoughton 401 E Main St. 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. Fitchburg Police Department Fitchburg 5510 Lacy Rd. 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Verona Police Department Verona 111 Lincoln St. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. McFarland Baseball Fields McFarland 6001 Broadhead St. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy Monona 4205 Monona Dr. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Belleville Police Department Belleville 61 Frederick St. 10/29 12-2 p.m. Cross Plans Police Department Cross Plains 2417 W Brewery Rd. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. DeForest Police Department DeForest 110 S Stevenson St. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Marshall Police Department Marshall 130 S Pardee St. 10/26 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

10/27 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. University Woods Oakwood 6205 Mineral Point Rd. 10/27 12:45-4 p.m. Prairie Ridge Oakwood 5565 Tancho Dr. 10/27 12:45-4 p.m. Oregon Police Department Oregon 383 Park St. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Waunakee Police Department Waunakee 205 N Klein Dr. 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blue Mounds Police Department Blue Mounds 11011 Brigham Ave. 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Cottage Grove Police Department Cottage Grove 210 Progress Dr. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://safercommunity.net/.

