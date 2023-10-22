Great Pumpkin Giveaway brings free pumpkins to Fitchburg

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Great Pumpkin Giveaway returned to Fitchburg this year, offering a free way to get into the Halloween season.

The giveaway is hosted every year by Oak Bank. Vice President of Business Banking Ty Beck says while the point is to give people pumpkins, the event offers so much more.

“There’s activities and games for kids, there’s refreshments, there’s wagon rides,” Beck said. “It’s really just a really wonderful community event, and it’s free.

While the pumpkins were free, a $5 donation was suggested, which went toward Heartland Sanctuary.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

