Hundreds of volunteers, staff help expand Ice Age Trail

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly one thousand people are gathering in Cross Plains this week to help in the expansion of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance is holding its final large event of the season Wednesday through Sunday. Hundreds of volunteers and staff have been working over the last four days, contributing to nearly three new miles of the trail.

Volunteer and crew leader Theron Nash, along with several other volunteers spent the four days camping out near the National Park Service property.

“The first night was pouring rain, but the tent keeps you dry! And sometimes the coyotes keep you awake at night and such like that,” Nash said.

Many who use the scenic trail hope to see it completed, meaning it would run continuously throughout Wisconsin. This week’s event is one more step toward that goal.

“I get kind of emotional at the end of events just because all the planning and prep work that’s gone on for the last two years to get this trail laid out, get through regulatory approvals, and then figure out how we’re gonna do this, organize everything,” trail program manager Dave Caliebe said.

Caliebe says each one of their volunteers is playing a different role in the highly anticipated project.

“There’re folks back at camp making curry for everyone tonight, we have folks painting blazes, we’re doing stonework, we’re doing bridge and boardwalk, we have chain saw crews’ outs, we have just trail building tools… we’ve got a little bit of everything.”

Nash says it’s rewarding to hike the trails after putting in the hard work.

“It’s interesting when you walk across to a boardwalk… I have to count I think this year I’ve built 10 or 12 boardwalks,” he said. “It’s neat to come walking along, ‘Oh, I built this.’”

The crews plan to wrap up their work Sunday and open the trail to the public on Monday, the alliance said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.