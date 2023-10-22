Madison Ballet presents “Innovation”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Ballet is breaking the mold this year, innovating what ballet means.

Artistic Director Ja’ Malik says the theme of this year’s performances is “Innovation.” Following this theme, the company is presenting five completely original choreographies.

“I literally just asked every choreographer to get innovative,” Malik said. “Think about ballet in a new way.”

Malik says the focus is presenting ballet in a new way while still preserving what older ballet fans love.

He says the most exciting part is creating a show specifically for the Madison community.

Get your tickets soon, this year’s performances are coming up Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 3-5. Performances are held at the Overture Center at 2 and 7 p.m.

For more information and tickets, visit madisonballet.org.

