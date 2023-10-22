Milwaukee hosts National Women’s Convention

The National Women’s Convention invited all to Milwaukee this weekend to support women in many different ways.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Women's March Executive Director Rachel O'Leary Carmona says the convention covers a wide variety of topics focused on empowering women, ranging from bodily autonomy to climate change.

Women’s March Executive Director Rachel O’Leary Carmona says the convention covers a wide variety of topics focused on empowering women, ranging from bodily autonomy to climate change.

“We want women to be able to be equipped and connected to take action on the issues that matter to them,” Carmona said. “And that looks very different for some people.”

The convention comes as the nation prepares for the 2024 Presidential Election. The first Republican debate for the election was also held in Milwaukee.

“Wisconsin has played such an important role, not just in electoral politics but in the way we talk about politics and the things that matter to women,” Carmona said. “This is an important place for us to be and an important place for us to build and get our community together.”

Everyone who supports women was invited to the convention. Carmona said there were sessions for men and other allies.

