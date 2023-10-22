No. 1 Wisconsin falls at no. 2 Nebraska; 30-set win streak snapped

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball fells 3-2 to no. 2 Nebraska in front of a sold-out crowd at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.

This was the first loss of the year for the Badgers.

https://www.nbc15.com/2023/10/18/prices-soaring-wisconsin-nebraska-volleyball-showdown/

Nebraska won set one 25-22, the Badgers won sets two and three 25-17 and 25-20, before the Huskers won 26-24 in set four to force set five.

On the second match point of the fifth set, senior outside hitter Sarah Franklin was called for a net violation. Nebraska head coach John Cook challenged the call and won, sealing the match for the Huskers.

Franklin had 17 kills on the night. Nebraska junior outside hitter Merritt Beason had 21 kills while freshman outside hitter Harper Murray had 14 kills.

Wisconsin’s defense was stellar. They had 18 blocks, which is the third-most in program history. Senior middle blocker CC Crawford had a season-high nine blocks, while sophomore middle Carter Booth tied her season-high with nine blocks. Junior libero Julia Orzol had a match-high 18 digs.

The Badgers look to bounce back on Friday, when they travel to East Lansing, Mich. to take on Michigan State at 6:00 P.M.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School
DOJ: Armed suspect dead after shooting involving Watertown Police
Utility parade in downtown Madison
Over 80 bucket trucks circle Wisconsin State Capitol
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary

Latest News

FILE - Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes watches a play develop during the NFL football...
Packers activate CB Eric Stokes for possibly his first game in nearly a year
Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke, left, celebrates with running back Jackson Acker the...
Locke’s TD pass caps 18-point fourth-quarter Wisconsin comeback win over Illinois, 25-21
Jocko is live from Mt. Horeb for Week 10 of Friday Football Blitz's GOTW
Friday Football Blitz GOTW Week 10
Jocko previews Friday Football Blitz's Week 10 GOTW.
Friday Football Blitz Week 10 GOTW