No. 1 Wisconsin falls at no. 2 Nebraska; 30-set win streak snapped

LINCOLN, Neb. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball fells 3-2 to no. 2 Nebraska in front of a sold-out crowd at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.

This was the first loss of the year for the Badgers.

Nebraska won set one 25-22, the Badgers won sets two and three 25-17 and 25-20, before the Huskers won 26-24 in set four to force set five.

On the second match point of the fifth set, senior outside hitter Sarah Franklin was called for a net violation. Nebraska head coach John Cook challenged the call and won, sealing the match for the Huskers.

Franklin had 17 kills on the night. Nebraska junior outside hitter Merritt Beason had 21 kills while freshman outside hitter Harper Murray had 14 kills.

Wisconsin’s defense was stellar. They had 18 blocks, which is the third-most in program history. Senior middle blocker CC Crawford had a season-high nine blocks, while sophomore middle Carter Booth tied her season-high with nine blocks. Junior libero Julia Orzol had a match-high 18 digs.

The Badgers look to bounce back on Friday, when they travel to East Lansing, Mich. to take on Michigan State at 6:00 P.M.

