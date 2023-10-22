Rainy but warm week ahead

Highs back in the 70s?!
Rain chances through most of this week
Rain chances through most of this week(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Quiet, sunny & cool today
  • Rain chances every day this week
  • Mild temps midweek
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A calmer and sunnier second half of the weekend is on tap today after a windy Saturday. Get any yardwork or outdoor plans done today, as the rest of the week is looking unsettled (though mild).

We’ll have two main systems that we’ll be watching: one on Monday and the second on Wednesday and Thursday. The system later in the week looks to be the stronger and more impactful of the two. That one is more likely to bring heavy, more widespread rain. On the backside of that system, we’ll see much cooler air flowing into the Great Lakes.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Clouds have been clearing out overnight and skies will be mainly sunny today. Winds will be much lighter compared to yesterday, though high temperatures may be a few degrees cooler. Most of us will make it into the mid and lower 50s this afternoon.

Clouds steadily build back in overnight, allowing temperatures to remain in the upper 30s and low 40s. A weak system will begin to move in and could bring a few showers early in the morning.

Slightly better rain chances look to be around the late morning to midday hours of Monday, then the rest of the day should be mostly dry. We’ll likely see a bit of sunshine in the late afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Winds will be strong out of the south with gusts of 25-30 mph.

Looking Ahead...

Tuesday now looks to be a drier day of the week, with just a stray shower or two possible in the afternoon. A strong southerly wind will pull in a lot of warmth, helping to bump our temperatures into the 70s! This will definitely be warm for late October, though probably not record-breaking (Madison’s October 24 record is 79° set in 1963).

Then the larger system will move in, with rain likely through much of Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s. As the storm system moves out, colder air will move in behind it. Temperatures will drop through the day on Friday, and we’re looking at highs in the 40s for the Ohio State game at Camp Randall next Saturday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School
DOJ: Armed suspect dead after shooting involving Watertown Police
Utility parade in downtown Madison
Over 80 bucket trucks circle Wisconsin State Capitol
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’

Latest News

Enjoy the quiet weekend
Big changes arrive next week
Widespread frost expected
Roller Coaster Temperatures Coming
Nice, fall weekend forecast
Big changes arrive next week
But Sunday will be the better day to get out
A Classic Fall Weekend Ahead