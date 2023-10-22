Rainy but warm week ahead

Quiet, sunny & cool today

Rain chances every day this week

Mild temps midweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A calmer and sunnier second half of the weekend is on tap today after a windy Saturday. Get any yardwork or outdoor plans done today, as the rest of the week is looking unsettled (though mild).

We’ll have two main systems that we’ll be watching: one on Monday and the second on Wednesday and Thursday. The system later in the week looks to be the stronger and more impactful of the two. That one is more likely to bring heavy, more widespread rain. On the backside of that system, we’ll see much cooler air flowing into the Great Lakes.

What’s Coming Up...

Clouds have been clearing out overnight and skies will be mainly sunny today. Winds will be much lighter compared to yesterday, though high temperatures may be a few degrees cooler. Most of us will make it into the mid and lower 50s this afternoon.

Clouds steadily build back in overnight, allowing temperatures to remain in the upper 30s and low 40s. A weak system will begin to move in and could bring a few showers early in the morning.

Slightly better rain chances look to be around the late morning to midday hours of Monday, then the rest of the day should be mostly dry. We’ll likely see a bit of sunshine in the late afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Winds will be strong out of the south with gusts of 25-30 mph.

Looking Ahead...

Tuesday now looks to be a drier day of the week, with just a stray shower or two possible in the afternoon. A strong southerly wind will pull in a lot of warmth, helping to bump our temperatures into the 70s! This will definitely be warm for late October, though probably not record-breaking (Madison’s October 24 record is 79° set in 1963).

Then the larger system will move in, with rain likely through much of Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s. As the storm system moves out, colder air will move in behind it. Temperatures will drop through the day on Friday, and we’re looking at highs in the 40s for the Ohio State game at Camp Randall next Saturday.

