Sex offenders to be ‘closely monitored’ this Halloween

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Halloween approaches, there are many safety concerns parents may have on their mind. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is promising to reduce those concerns.

The department announced they would be working with local law enforcement agencies to monitor sex offenders who are on probation or parole.

This involves random visits for child and higher-risk sex offenders to make sure they are keeping up with restrictions. The DOC says sex offenders are not allowed to have Halloween decorations or give out candy. Their porch lights must also be turned off during trick-or-treating.

Any offenders not following these rules will be arrested.

To find out where registered sex offenders live in your neighborhood, visit https://appsdoc.wi.gov/public. The DOC encouraged anyone who sees violations of sex offender rules to call 877-234-0085.

