Summer-Like Temperatures Coming

Wet Monday morning

Soaring warmth Tuesday

Unsettled weather starts Wednesday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today definitely turned out to be the pick of the weekend. While temperatures were slightly lower than yesterday, the lack of wind and abundant sunshine made today a much better day to be out and about to take in that fall foliage.

Overnight we’ll begin to see some clouds move in and temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper 30s for most of us. Some local areas will go below 35F and could see some frost on the ground by morning.

What’s Coming Up...

For the start of the work week, we’re going to have a few showers moving through on Monday morning. These are looking to be light but could make for a wet commute and start to the school day. Through the day, clouds will begin to diminish but winds will begin to pick up with winds gusting to near 25 mph. Temperatures will begin heading up with highs near 60.

Tuesday will be a very much above-average day in terms of our temperatures. Breezy winds from the south and plenty of sun will take all of southern Wisconsin into the 70s. Our highs will be anywhere from 15 to 23 degrees above average for this time of year when normally we’d be seeing highs of 57. I’m going to mark Tuesday as our Pick Of The Week because of the warm summer-like weather.

Looking Ahead...

Beginning on Wednesday showers and thunderstorms will be with us off and on daily. An approaching frontal boundary is likely to go stationary to the north of us, keeping us unstable till the weekend. Winds will also be gusty during this period and the combination of the rain and winds will likely reduce our foliage considerably before next weekend.

Starting next weekend expect to see a big change in our temperatures as a polar airmass is heading our way. Temperatures will be below average starting on Saturday with very chilly nights into the beginning of next week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.