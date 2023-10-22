Sun Prairie 18-year-old arrested for driving 124mph

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie teen was arrested for allegedly going approximately twice the speed limit while intoxicated on an Iowa Co. highway, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office says the 18-year-old was driving a car full of intoxicated teens on Hwy 18-151 near County Road K going 124 mph.

The Barneveld Police Department pulled the car over at the request of the sheriff’s office Saturday evening around 8:30 p.m.

The driver was charged on absolute sobriety, and the three passengers are being charged for underage consumption and possession of alcohol.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School
DOJ: Armed suspect dead after shooting involving Watertown Police
Utility parade in downtown Madison
Over 80 bucket trucks circle Wisconsin State Capitol
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’

Latest News

A squad car was hit on the side of the highway in Jefferson Co.
Summit PD squad car hit by alleged drunk driver
Hundreds of volunteers and staff have been working tirelessly over the last four days,...
Hundreds of volunteers, staff help expand Ice Age Trail
Hockey community holds memorial tournament for Reedsburg teammate killed in May
Hockey community holds memorial tournament for Reedsburg teammate killed in May
Hundreds of volunteers, staff help expand Ice Age Trail