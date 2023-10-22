Sun Prairie 18-year-old arrested for driving 124mph

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie teen was arrested for allegedly going approximately twice the speed limit while intoxicated on an Iowa Co. highway, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office says the 18-year-old was driving a car full of intoxicated teens on Hwy 18-151 near County Road K going 124 mph.

The Barneveld Police Department pulled the car over at the request of the sheriff’s office Saturday evening around 8:30 p.m.

The driver was charged on absolute sobriety, and the three passengers are being charged for underage consumption and possession of alcohol.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.