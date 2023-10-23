Baraboo Common Council meeting will determine possible taxi service cut

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV)- Not everyone can drive or afford to call an Uber for a ride, that’s the case for some elderly and disabled people in Baraboo. The only means of transportation they have may be gone entirely or drastically cut from the city’s budget.

The city says it’s losing money. Abby Vans is the taxi service that the city manages through Baraboo Transit.

At Baraboo’s Tuesday Common Council meeting, alders have two choices. eliminate its taxi services or drastically cut from its budget to keep the city’s funds balanced. The city claims in its September meeting minutes, it’s projected to lose $160,000.

“When they found themselves in a budget crisis, the things that they reached out for to grab money from were things that really target the elderly, the disabled, the children and the poor of the community,” taxi driver Kristi Martin said.

Baraboo Transit Taxi Driver Kristi Martin says fares for the rides she gives can be significantly cheaper than an Uber or Lyft.

“It’s a $3 ride anywhere in town that’s affordable for most people, a lot of our customers are on a fixed income,” Martin said.

Martin wants city leaders to look at cutting other budget items before making a decision. According to a document from a September budget meeting, other options include closing the city pool.

“There’s a multitude of reasons why we need this taxi service. Above and beyond just getting people from here to there,” Martin said. “They heavily rely on us--in more ways than just for the ride.”

For some riders, a taxi is the only place to interact with a person in days, weeks or months. Their driver is their listening ear.

“I had a rider who told me, about a medical problem of hers. And I pushed for her to get it checked out. It saved her life, “she said. “If she hadn’t had that person to talk to, she may have not survived.”

The public will get a chance to provide input on Baraboo’s taxi services on the same day in which a proposed 2024 city budget will be released. The meeting will be held on October 24.

