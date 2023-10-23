“Evelyn was amazing” | Gurney family honors daughter in first interview

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – When hockey players took to the ice Saturday night, winning was not the number one thing on their mind. For them and everyone else in the area, honoring Evelyn Gurney, meant more than anything else.

“One of her favorite things in the whole world was coming to this rink and being with these people. She would be proud,” Evelyn’s mother Missy Gurney said about the game, which was organized to honor her daughter, who died after being struck by a truck while getting onto her school bus.

Since that tragic May morning, there has been a hole in her family’s life and in their home, Missy Gurney says, adding, that hole left the Gurney home very quiet. The silence stands out even more because, for Missy, her daughter’s singing and dancing is what she misses most.

That, and Evelyn’s love for hockey.

The Wisconsin hockey community is mourning the loss of a middle schooler who was killed boarding a school bus.

For EV-42

“All we can do is play our hearts out for her and know that she’s always going to be with us on the ice,” Kate Brandt, who played alongside Gurney, explained. “She was always with us, and she’ll never not be with us now.”

Brandt and all of Evelyn’s teammates wore a patch emblazoned with EV-42, her nickname and her uniform number. That same EV-42 sits above center ice for the tournament created to honor Evelyn.

The outpouring of support from Reedsburg-Wisconsin Dells youth hockey community and the Reedsburg Track and Field squad reminds Missy and her husband Brian of the legacy their daughter left behind.

Brian and Missy Gurney sitting in the stands of a tournament honoring their daughter, on Oct. 22, 2023. (WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)

Evelyn’s parents also hope to see Saturday’s memorial tournament turn into something bigger: an annual event that raises money to support the local hockey rinks. Plus, a new scholarship fund to give children who cannot afford to play hockey a chance to learn to love the game as much as Evelyn did.

A person traveling through Reedsburg would likely see EV-42 throughout town. Those who live there embraced the symbol as a way to keep Evelyn’s memory alive. That caring shows Missy and Brian how much their daughter meant to many people.

“It helps me to know that everybody is thinking about her and it’s not just us that lost her. The whole community did,” Missy said. As for her daughter, how her daughter would feel about the attention, her mother thinks Evelyn would be proud that she touched so many others in a way that made them create this tournament.

A University of Wisconsin women's hockey sweater, specially made for Evelyn Gurney and presented to her family, on Oct. 22, 2023. (WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)

The University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team also wanted the Gurneys to know that they were thinking of her too. Thirteen-year-old Evelyn had dreamed of joining the Badgers in just a few years. While she never got the chance to don her own red-and-white sweater for UW, the team designed a special one for her. It was given to the family as a surprise Saturday night.

“Oh, she would be so thrilled,” Missy said about the unexpected tribute. “She would love that. That was her dream.”

A University of Wisconsin women's hockey sweater, specially made for Evelyn Gurney and presented to her family, on Oct. 22, 2023. (WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)

“Evelyn was amazing”

“She was a really great kid,” Missy recounted. “She was annoyingly good at everything she tried to do. She was a good friend. She was a great teammate, a great student, and she just lived.”

There are still days where Missy says she does not want to get out of bed because she misses her daughter. She says that’s when the messages from close friends – or even people she barely knows – offering a hand helps her keep going forward. For now, they spend a lot of time with their family and friends she says, looking for a new normal and wanting to keep their daughter’s memory alive.

“She lived really hard and wasn’t scared of anything. Wasn’t ever scared to try new things,” Missy recounted. “That’s what I’ve really taken away from all of this is I need to live more like my 13-year-old, have more fun, laugh more, dance, sing and be more present in your life.”

Evelyn Gurney (Submitted)

When asked about Kevin Green, the man accused of driving the truck that killed their daughter, Missy pointed out that his family is suffering too. She expressed appreciation for the support they have received from the community as well.

For Missy, the state’s case against Green, 18, is about sending a message about distracted driving and letting people know they need to put their phones away when they are behind the wheel.

“I never really picked up on that before and the amount of people that you see just driving in town, driving on the highway, on the interstate that are texting or doing whatever it is, it’s insane,” she continued.

Green is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. He is due in a Sauk Co. court on Nov. 20 for a preliminary hearing.

