Fickell say win at Illinois showcases Badgers’ ‘it factor’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s 25-21 comeback win at Illinois on Saturday saw a redshirt freshman transfer quarterback and a left tackle stop the show.

Braedyn Locke threw for 240 yards, the second-most passing yards of a Badger quarterback this year. Some tricky and technical play calling got left tackle Nolan Rucci the go-ahead touchdown with 27 seconds left.

The Badgers scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. It is their first Big Ten win ever when down by 14 or more in the fourth quarter.

For head coach Luke Fickell, the win showcases that his team has the “it” factor.

“I told those guys afterwards that’s this is the first time in 10 months that I’ve seen that out of our guys and probably what makes me happiest and it’s not just finding a way to win it’s the resiliency it’s the really the fight the grit that I don’t know that I had seen you know, we’d been in some situations in fourth quarters you know, in two games this year and didn’t find a way to come out with it and you know, we just continue the routines that how we do things and talk about consistency and talk about finding ways to take care of your brothers and never let up and be honest that right there was you know, a telltale to me.

The Badgers now turn their attention to no. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 P.M. at Camp Randall.

