Juvenile arrested after Poynette armed robbery

Poynette, Wis. (WMTV) - Police have determined a juvenile is the main suspect in an armed robbery late Sunday.

The Poynette Police Department says just after 7:45 p.m. a masked person with a gun came into the Mobil Gas Station on the 500 block of Highway 51 in Poynette, and demanded store merchandise

Shortly after, police say they took a juvenile into custody. They are currently facing charges of armed robbery.

Officials add that suspect is the only one involved and there is no threat to the public.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol helped in the arrest.

