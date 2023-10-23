Mauston police release images from Arby’s break-in over the weekend

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Mauston Police Department is hoping to find the person who burglarized a fast-food restaurant over the weekend.

On Monday, investigators released a pair of surveillance images of the suspect inside the city’s Arby’s. In one of them, he is on the floor, apparently grimacing; while the other showed him walking through its kitchen area, carrying a box.

According to the police statement, he entered the restaurant around 3 a.m. on Saturday by breaking the glass of the drive-through window. The report did not state what was taken.

The Mauston Police Dept. released these two images of the man accused of breaking into Arby's on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (Mauston Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Mauston Police Department at 608-847-6363 or to email Det. Richard Lueneburg at ms107@mauston.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.