Mauston police release images from Arby’s break-in over the weekend
MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Mauston Police Department is hoping to find the person who burglarized a fast-food restaurant over the weekend.
On Monday, investigators released a pair of surveillance images of the suspect inside the city’s Arby’s. In one of them, he is on the floor, apparently grimacing; while the other showed him walking through its kitchen area, carrying a box.
According to the police statement, he entered the restaurant around 3 a.m. on Saturday by breaking the glass of the drive-through window. The report did not state what was taken.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Mauston Police Department at 608-847-6363 or to email Det. Richard Lueneburg at ms107@mauston.com.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.