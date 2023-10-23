Mauston police release images from Arby’s break-in over the weekend

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Mauston Police Department is hoping to find the person who burglarized a fast-food restaurant over the weekend.

On Monday, investigators released a pair of surveillance images of the suspect inside the city’s Arby’s. In one of them, he is on the floor, apparently grimacing; while the other showed him walking through its kitchen area, carrying a box.

According to the police statement, he entered the restaurant around 3 a.m. on Saturday by breaking the glass of the drive-through window. The report did not state what was taken.

The Mauston Police Dept. released these two images of the man accused of breaking into Arby's...
The Mauston Police Dept. released these two images of the man accused of breaking into Arby's on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.(Mauston Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Mauston Police Department at 608-847-6363 or to email Det. Richard Lueneburg at ms107@mauston.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School
DOJ: Armed suspect dead after shooting involving Watertown Police
Utility parade in downtown Madison
Over 80 bucket trucks circle Wisconsin State Capitol
The Badgers celebrate a road win over Florida.
Prices soaring for Wisconsin-Nebraska volleyball showdown

Latest News

(FILE)
Teen driver caught doubling frontage road speed limit, Fitchburg polices say
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Well Woman Program offers free breast cancer screenings
Investigators determined a juvenile is the main suspect in an armed robbery late Sunday.
Juvenile arrested after Poynette armed robbery
Abby Vans is the taxi service that the city manages through Baraboo Transit.
Baraboo Common Council meeting will determine possible taxi service cut