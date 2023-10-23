Teen driver caught doubling frontage road speed limit, Fitchburg polices say

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) – A teenage driver was spotted headed down one of the Beltline’s frontage roads at speeds that would have been too fast for the Beltline itself, the Fitchburg Police Dept. reported.

The teen was allegedly going around 70 mph, more than double the 30-mph speed limit on W. Beltline Frontage Road, from Bryant Road around 10 p.m. on Saturday. At one point, according to FPD’s statement, he also crossed into the wrong lane and almost collided head-on with an oncoming car.

When he spotted an FPD sergeant, the driver tried getting away by blowing through the red light at Frontage Road and Todd Drive, the sergeant reported. He did not make it far, though, and was stopped along Todd Drive.

He has been booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of recklessly endangering safety, fleeing and eluding, and operating while intoxicated.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Police presence in Watertown at Luther Preparatory School
DOJ: Armed suspect dead after shooting involving Watertown Police
Utility parade in downtown Madison
Over 80 bucket trucks circle Wisconsin State Capitol
The Badgers celebrate a road win over Florida.
Prices soaring for Wisconsin-Nebraska volleyball showdown

Latest News

The Mauston Police Dept. released these two images of the man accused of breaking into Arby's...
Mauston police release images from Arby’s break-in over the weekend
(FILE) Public Health Madison and Dane Co. office on S. Park St.
Well Woman Program offers free breast cancer screenings
Investigators determined a juvenile is the main suspect in an armed robbery late Sunday.
Juvenile arrested after Poynette armed robbery
Abby Vans is the taxi service that the city manages through Baraboo Transit.
Baraboo Common Council meeting will determine possible taxi service cut