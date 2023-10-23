Teen driver caught doubling frontage road speed limit, Fitchburg polices say

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) – A teenage driver was spotted headed down one of the Beltline’s frontage roads at speeds that would have been too fast for the Beltline itself, the Fitchburg Police Dept. reported.

The teen was allegedly going around 70 mph, more than double the 30-mph speed limit on W. Beltline Frontage Road, from Bryant Road around 10 p.m. on Saturday. At one point, according to FPD’s statement, he also crossed into the wrong lane and almost collided head-on with an oncoming car.

When he spotted an FPD sergeant, the driver tried getting away by blowing through the red light at Frontage Road and Todd Drive, the sergeant reported. He did not make it far, though, and was stopped along Todd Drive.

He has been booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of recklessly endangering safety, fleeing and eluding, and operating while intoxicated.

