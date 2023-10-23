Unsettled week ahead

Scattered rain this morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have some wet weather in the forecast this week as well as some big temperature swings. We’ll see highs in the 70s early in the week, then see some days topping off only in the 40s later this week. This is definitely a week to keep the umbrella nearby as well as the jacket.

What’s Coming Up...

A slow-moving cold front is edging toward the state of Wisconsin this morning. That front is triggering a few scattered showers. Those will make their way across southern Wisconsin early today. Once the showers come to an end, the clouds will break, and we will be back to some sunshine during the afternoon. Couple that sunshine with a southerly wind, and temperatures are going to rise nicely. Highs today are expected in the lower 60s.

Even warmer weather will make its way into the state of Wisconsin for tomorrow. Highs are expected in the middle 70s with lots of sunshine and southerly winds.

Looking Ahead...

As we move through the middle part of the week, the weather becomes more active and rain will be likely on Wednesday and Thursday with pretty good chances of continuing into Friday as well. Low pressure and a cold front are expected to cruise through the region at that time.

Behind this system, temperatures will plunge for the upcoming weekend. Highs are only anticipated in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday and rain will be likely once again on Sunday.

