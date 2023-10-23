Well Woman Program offers free breast cancer screenings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Public Health Madison & Dane County is reminding women of the importance of regular breast exams and mammograms as October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

One in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer at some point in their lives. The Wisconsin Well Woman Program (WWWP) provides free breast cancer screenings for women with limited income and little or no insurance.

“We know that the cost of screenings can be a concern for some women making these appointments, many prioritizing putting food on the table over preventative healthcare, but that’s where we come in,” Dawn Henslee, program coordinator for Public Health’s WWWP said in a release.

WWWP offers free breast exams, mammograms, and other diagnostic tests for eligible women ages 40-65, and for women ages 35 and up who have breast symptoms or concerns.

Women who are eligible for WWWP and learn they have breast cancer may also be eligible for Wisconsin Well Woman Medicaid, which covers treatment costs for breast cancer.

Last year, Public Health Madison & Dane County enrolled 728 people to receive free breast screenings at local clinics.

Women who qualify can call (608) 242-6385 or (608) 242-6235 (Spanish) to enroll in the Wisconsin Well Woman Program. Women who live outside Dane and Rock Counties should call 1-800-722-2295 or go online to enroll.

