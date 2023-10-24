Learn hands-only CPR with Madison Fire Department

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -When someone is suffering from cardiac arrest, every second counts. The Madison Fire Department is working to equip as many people as possible with the skills to help save a life.

For months, MFD has been fielding a growing demand from community members to learn hands-only CPR and how to use an AED. They provide classes free of charge the last week of each month.

About 90% of people who experience out-of-hospital cardiac arrest die, according to the American Heart Association. A cardiac arrest survival depends heavily on whether the victim receives hands-only CPR. This method is an easy and effective way for a bystander to double or triple a victim’s chance of survival.

“It truly takes a village to save a life and by getting the bystanders to start CPR and compressions before we get there, that buys this patient some time,” started Chris Hammes, Madison Fire Department’s EMS training division chief. “It gets blood circulating through the body, and gives them a chance so once we get there with other equipment and medications we can administer during resuscitation they have a much better chance at survival.”

Hands-Only CPR involves performing chest compressions on a person experiencing cardiac arrest. CPR acts as a temporary heartbeat for the victim and pumps remaining oxygen to the rest of the body, especially the brain.

In reality, most cardiac arrests happen in private spaces, with over 70% of cardiac arrests that happen outside of hospitals occurring in the home. That means the duty often lies on family and loved ones, and that could be you!

“Madison, Dane County area has really been at the top of the nation as far as successful rates, we’re getting 3 out of 4 people walking out of the hospital that go into cardiac arrest that is in a shockable rhythm so that’s huge,” said Hammes. “And it really reinforces the notion of us getting out into the public and getting more of our community trained in CPR and AED usage.”

Hands-Only CPR can be done in two simple steps:

CALL: Call 911 immediately if you see someone collapse

PUMP: Put hands in center of chest. Push hard and fast, at 100-120 beats per minute. Continue until emergency responders arrive.

The next 90-minute classes being offered are Tuesday, Oct 31, from Fire Station 1, located at 316 W. Dayton St. in Madison. These classes are now full, the next available course is Nov. 29. Classes are free but registration is required. Sign up here!

The Madison Fire Department recommends you download the PulsePoint app to be alerted when someone near you need help! The app will help you keep the beat to a 100-120 beats/minute rhythm. Once the app is opened, tap on “CPR How-to”. At the bottom of the page, tap “Hear Compression Rate.”

