2 dead in separate Jefferson Co. crashes

JEFFERSON Co., Wis. (WMTV) – Two people were killed Tuesday night in separate crashes in Jefferson Co. that occurred within an hour-and-a-half of each other, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to its statement, the first happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the Town of Farmington when a driver who was speeding down Resort Dr. failed to stop at the Co. Hwy. Y stop sign. The vehicle went off the road and hit a house, before striking another vehicle and a tree, investigators determined.

The driver was rushed to a local hospital and later passed away, the report stated. No one was outside on the property where the crash occurred, it noted.

The second crash, which happened in the Town of Waterloo, also involved a car that was speeding at the time, the Sheriff’s Office indicated. The Sheriff’s Office found the driver was heading south on Younker Lane and went off the road at the curve where the road meets Peschel Road. The vehicle struck a tree and erupted into flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office turned to its counterparts in Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office to help with the investigation into the second wreck as many of its deputies were still working the first scene.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.