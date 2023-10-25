2 dead in separate Jefferson Co. crashes

Two people were killed Tuesday night in separate crashes in Jefferson Co. that occurred within an hour-and-a-half of each other, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON Co., Wis. (WMTV) – Two people were killed Tuesday night in separate crashes in Jefferson Co. that occurred within an hour-and-a-half of each other, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to its statement, the first happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the Town of Farmington when a driver who was speeding down Resort Dr. failed to stop at the Co. Hwy. Y stop sign. The vehicle went off the road and hit a house, before striking another vehicle and a tree, investigators determined.

The driver was rushed to a local hospital and later passed away, the report stated. No one was outside on the property where the crash occurred, it noted.

The second crash, which happened in the Town of Waterloo, also involved a car that was speeding at the time, the Sheriff’s Office indicated. The Sheriff’s Office found the driver was heading south on Younker Lane and went off the road at the curve where the road meets Peschel Road. The vehicle struck a tree and erupted into flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office turned to its counterparts in Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office to help with the investigation into the second wreck as many of its deputies were still working the first scene.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
Police lights
Police: Sun Prairie 18-year-old arrested for driving 124mph
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Olin Park Christmas lights only 2 weeks away
People drop off items at a Goodwill store in Janesville after the bomb squad disposes of...
Live cluster bomblet, ammunition prompted Janesville evacuations, police say
Fire spurs evacuation at Janesville apartment building
Here’s the WMTV guide to Halloween community events.
🎃 Halloween’s Here: Find trick-or-treat times and show off your costumes!
Small plane crash in Manitowoc County pond under investigation
Texas pilot killed in Manitowoc County plane crash identified