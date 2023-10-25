2-year-old boy dies after being accidentally run over by father, authorities say

A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by...
A 2-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by his father.(Antenore via Canva | File image)
By WVUE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A young boy is dead after he was fatally struck by a pickup truck driven by his father.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a parking lot located on Houma Boulevard, about 15 minutes from downtown New Orleans.

According to authorities, the boy’s father was backing out of a parking space when he unknowingly struck the 2-year-old with the pickup truck.

The victim’s father, Nestor Maradiga, identified his son as 2-year-old Elian Maradiga.

Nestor reportedly told deputies that he was unaware that his son had run out to the parking lot as he was leaving for work.

Elian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said impairment didn’t seem to be a factor but their investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
Police lights
Police: Sun Prairie 18-year-old arrested for driving 124mph
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during his trial in Manhattan...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges in court that customers were hurt but denies fraud
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
Firefighters responded to a fire on the fourth floor of a building in the 200 block of N. Main...
Fire spurs evacuation at Janesville apartment building
A gavel
Columbia Co. meth distributor sentenced
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt...
Cruise, GM’s robotaxi service, suspends all driverless operations nationwide