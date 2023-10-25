Donate brand new socks to annual “Socktober” effort

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The colder months of the year are ahead, which means both children and adults are in need of clothing to keep them warm this winter, including socks.

The annual “Socktober” campaign is collecting socks again this month. Brand new pairs of socks can be donated to Cardinal Heating & Air Conditioning in Sun Prairie.

Cardinal heating collects thousands of socks every year for Cards Closet. They began collecting socks back in 2015, where they had a goal of 100 pairs of socks.

Over 8,000 socks having been donated since the company began this campaign.

“Over the years, it’s really exploded for us,” said Office Manager Beth Zimmerman, “Our goal this month is 3000 socks and while we’re getting close, we could still use some help.”

Currently, Cardinal has about 1800 socks of its 3000 sock goal. To help make ends meet, they launched a “match week” throughout the rest of October. For every pair of brand new socks donated, the company will match it.

“Socktober is such a fun month for us here, we just enjoy seeing all the socks come in from the community and our employees. It’s just a simple and easy way to give back.”

New socks can be shipped to or dropped off at Cardinal Heating at 3361 Brooks Drive in Sun Prairie. You can also simply give them to Cardinal Heating technicians who are out and about. Socks of any size and any color can be donated for adults and children. They also have an Amazon wish list where any socks purchased will be shipped directly to them.

The campaign ends Oct. 31, where the socks will then be sorted, bagged, and dropped off at Cards Closet where they distribute to families as needed.

