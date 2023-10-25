Madison police still searching for suspects in killing of 15-year-old girl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just over two weeks since a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed at a Madison apartment complex, police are still in search of who is responsible.

Lieutenant Jason Ostrenga with Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit says they’ve been receiving tips from the public, but none that have led them to who is responsible for the death of Kyesha Miller.

The deadly shooting, which happened at Harmony Apartments on Madison’s east side, injured three other teens as well. The death of the teen is the second time someone was shot and killed outside of the eastside apartment complex in less than three months; once in July and again earlier this month.

“The father of the deceased victim just left a message with me a little while ago, I can hear it in his voice, he wants to know what we, meaning MPD are doing, but we need help,” Lt. Ostrenga said. “If you’re responsible, it’s not too late to come in. A 15-year-old is deceased, four others shot, same age range.”

The Madison Police Department released four images of the suspects in a shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl and injured three 14-year-olds on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 (Madison Police Dept.)

Lt. Ostrenga says they are confident people involved were gang-affiliated, but there is no indication the victims were associated with a gang.

“But there could be other reasons why they were targeted,” he said. “Or they weren’t the targeted people… because the area where this happened, it was dark, there was kind of a distance where they were struck, and maybe it was being at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

MPD previously released photos from the scene of the crime, where four people could be seen running toward a silver SUV, that investigators believe was likely a Lexus. Lt. Ostrenga says the car probably has a different license plate now, but people should still be aware and contact MPD if they see the vehicle or have any other information on the case.

“Someone there knows, I mean people have seen the photos. There’s more than one person shooting, there’s multiple people, there’s multiple firearms, there was a few dozen casings recovered. Anything you might know or hear or see, please reach out.”

MPD says residents are meeting with law enforcement and city officials Thursday. The department says they are bringing in community support and resources to help those impacted by the incident.

