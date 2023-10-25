MPD: Burglary suspect drinks “expensive IPA,” locks himself in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A burglary suspect raided a Madison woman’s fridge for one of her “expensive IPAs” before locking himself inside her home after she fled, a police report stated.

The victim told the Madison Police Department that she heard something in her kitchen early Wednesday morning and, when she went to investigate, she found an intoxicated man grabbing things from her refrigerator and sipping on her beer.

She ran out of her home, in the 2100 block of Lakeland Ave, and called MPD around 4:20 a.m., the report continued. When officers arrived, the 32-year-old man allegedly locked the doors and would not come out.

The woman gave officers permission to go into the home, MPD indicated, and when they did, the officers found the man trying to hide behind a dinner table.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of burglary and resisting arrest.

