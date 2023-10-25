Report: Mets get early permission to talk to Brewers’ manager Craig Counsell

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The wheels could be turning sooner than expected for the New York Mets in their courtship of Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

The National League East franchise was given permission to talk to the longtime Brewer player and manager before his contract expires at the end of month, according to a new report from the New York Post.

A move to the Big Apple would re-unite Counsell with former Brewers general manager and current Mets GM David Stearns.

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the...
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the fifth inning of a Game 1 of their National League wildcard baseball series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Milwaukee.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Counsell has managed the Brewers for the past nine seasons, during one of the most successful eras in Brewers history. During his time, the team made the post-season five time and won the division three times.

