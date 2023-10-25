Shots fired from vehicle on Madison’s southwest side, MPD reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A report of shots being fired led Madison Police Department officers to shut down a road on the city’s southwest side Tuesday evening while they investigated.

According to the MPD report, its officers were alerted around 6:15 p.m. to gunfire in the 2300 block of Allied Drive. When they arrived, the officers indicated they found three shell casings in the road. The witnesses who initially reported hearing the incident told authorities the shots were fired from a vehicle.

No one was injured by the gunshots, but the MPD statement noted that children and adults were outside in the area at the time.

The police department blocked off a stretch of Allied Drive that evening while they gathered evidence. They also are currently reviewing digital evidence, MPD added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com. Tips can be made anonymously and ones that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

