Teens arrested for scaring people with fake gun at Taco Bell, MPD reports

A group of four teens was arrested in Madison, after police say they were using a fake gun to scare people at a shopping center on the city’s west side.
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of four teens was arrested in Madison, after police say they were using a fake gun to scare people at a shopping center on the city’s west side.

According to the report from MPD — officers found the teens at and around the Taco Bell on South Whitney Way around 4 p.m. Friday.

Police found the first 13-year-old boy at the Taco Bell, where they arrested him for alleged disorderly conduct while armed. The boy then explained to officers that the gun was fake.

The group of boys explained to police that they had found the gun and thought it would be funny to use to prank people, the report stated.

Multiple MPD crews responded to the area, including a K-9 team, eventually nailing down the location of the fake gun.

The other teens — a 14-year-old boy and two other 13-year-old boys — were also arrested later nearby. They also face charges of disorderly conduct while armed.

