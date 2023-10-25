Two killed in overnight Dodge Co. crash

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT
TOWN OF CHESTER, Wis. (WIBW) – Two people died in an overnight crash that happened after several people reported seeing a box truck headed the wrong way down U.S. Highway 151 in the Town of Chester, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its statement, deputies responded around 2:45 a.m. and, while they were in route, they learned the truck had crashed near State Hwy. 49. Upon arrival, they reported the truck was heading south in the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a Kia sedan that was subsequently hit by a Chevrolet.

The 25-year-old driver of the Kia as well as one of the passengers, a 28-year-old woman were pronounced dead on the scene. The two other people in the car as well as all three people in the Chevrolet were injured and taken to area hospitals.

The statement did not indicate if the driver of the box truck, who was only identified as a 69-year-old man from Pennsylvania, was injured in the collision.

The crash closed the highway for approximately four hours, it reopened shortly before seven o’clock. The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge Co. Crash Investigation team. The Sheriff’s Office noted it is withholding the names of those involved pending notification of their families.

