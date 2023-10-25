UW-Platteville announces over 100 job cuts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 100 positions were cut from University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Chancellor Tammy Evetovich revealed Wednesday in an email to faculty and staff.

Evetovich explained that the 111 cuts make up just over 12% of the school’s workforce. More than a third of the positions cut were academic staff members. There were 31 positions open that have been permanently cut.

The chancellor said UW-Platteville officials will notify 60 employees in-person over the next two days of layoffs or non-renewals.

“I realize that these decisions are much more than numbers and budgets,” Evetovich said. “They affect our people. The university will offer resources such as in-person counseling, Universities of Wisconsin benefits presentations, outplacement assistance through Southwest Job Center and appeals process information.”

Because of the job cuts, increased revenue, and decreased spending, university officials reduced the school’s fiscal year 2025 structural deficit by more than $9 million and will have a balanced budget.

Jarid Stott said the loss of academic staff was hard.

“Just losing all their professionalism and all their knowledge, I think it will be a hit to Platteville,” Stott said.

Students like Aalyah Sahraoui and Grace Ruggles say they’re concerned about how this will impact class environments.

”I’m worried that some of my favorite professors or just people that I know won’t be returning next year,” Ruggles said. “So that does make me sad and makes me a little nervous that I won’t have that close-knit relationship that I initially wanted coming here.”

More than 30 employees used the university’s Voluntary Separation Incentive Program, Evetovich added. Of the people retiring through the program, 20 positions will not be refilled.

