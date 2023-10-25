Wall To Wall Rain For Thursday

Better conditions Friday
Wet morning and evening commute
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT
  • Rain heavy at times tomorrow
  • Temperatures begin to cool down this weekend
  • Next week looks cold and sunny
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Showers began just after midnight and stayed with us till this morning.  We didn’t see high accumulations, that will come tomorrow, but we generally saw anywhere from a trace to 1/4″.  Clouds will stay with us for the rest of the day and overnight.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

After midnight we’ll see our next round of showers, and this will stay with us through the early evening.  We could see over an inch of rain for the day.  Overnight lows won’t have much of a chance to drop, only expecting down to the lower 60s. Winds tomorrow will also be on the gusty side, up to 30-35 mph.  We’ll keep the highs tomorrow also above average, topping off in the upper 60s.

Looking Ahead...

We’ll end the work week cloudy, but we shouldn’t be seeing any precipitation.  Winds will also be gusty through the early evening then we’re expecting them to ease as the sky also clears.  As we head into the weekend, we are going to see a big drop in temperatures with a much colder airmass moving in from Canada.  Saturday will be mostly to partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-40s, then more clouds move in on Sunday with a chance of precipitation.

