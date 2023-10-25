Wisconsin Historical Society opens new History Maker Space during construction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin history lives on in a new temporary space in downtown Madison while the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Museum is under construction.

The temporary History Maker Space and retail store are located in the US Bank Plaza building on Capitol Square. The History Maker Space is for educational programming for students K through 12 to learn about the history of Wisconsin even while the new, 100,000 square foot museum is under construction.

The State Building Commission approved the Historical Society’s request to authorize construction of a new facility. Demolition is expected to begin in early 2024. It will include three permanent galleries, a rotating community gallery and a changing gallery for large nationwide exhibits.

“We want to provide as many options as possible for people to engage with Wisconsin history,” Wisconsin Historical Society’s Museum Education Manager Lauren Miller said.

Open for just about a month now, they’ve already seen over 500 students come through the new space.

”We get to really see what grabs their interest, what they’re passionate about and really get to see them engaging with history in kind of a deeper way and start to think about their role as well,” Miller said.

The new, state-of-the-art museum in downtown Madison is slated to be complete in 2026.

“I just hope that as many people as possible are able to come through and visit us while we’re here,” Miller added. “This is really a special thing that’s just going to be up for the next few years but it’s also our chance to experiment with different types of educational programming that we’ll be able to offer in the new museum.

In addition to this temporary space, a traveling History Makers Tour is making its way across the 72 counties in Wisconsin. It’s free for anyone to take part in through Feb. 2027.

“It’s really great to bring history directly into the local communities and really making sure that we’re providing that equitable access to the resources,” Statewide Service Coordinator for History Makers Tour Mallory Hanson said.

Wisconsin Historical Society History Makers Tour free to the public.

The tour kicked off this fall in the south central region of the state. It’ll be in the area for the next six months and then will be moving to the southeast portion of Wisconsin. To find a location near you, visit their website.

“There’s really something for everyone,” Hanson added. “From fashion lovers we have some talks that are focusing on costume designers, looking at our film collections at the society to looking at press author talks that are focusing more on nature and Wisconsin’s role in conservation.”

The History Makers Tour includes pop-up exhibits, artifact displays and art installations.

A retail space is also open Monday through Friday at the US Bank Plaza building.

