1 week to go until NBC15 Share Your Holidays Kickoff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Just one week to go before the launch of the NBC15 Share Your Holidays Kickoff Campaign to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank.

That’s when the barrels start rolling out and NBC15 News will have special coverage throughout the day. We’ll delve into this year’s theme “Nourish. Thrive. Transform.” and begin the drive to 5.5 million meals.

Next Thursday, Nov. 2, Second Harvest will partner with Two Men and a Truck again for the rollout, which will see approximately 300 barrels set up throughout the community.

So, tune in all day to see how you can help the fight against hunger in southern Wisconsin.

If you would like to host a fund & food drive to support the campaign, you can get creative in how you collect items! You can register for a fund & food drive here.

