17-year-old from Monroe killed in car crash

A teen from Monroe was killed Wednesday afternoon when his car crashed into a tree.
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Monroe teen was killed Wednesday afternoon when his car went of a Green Co. highway and struck a tree, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its statement, Carson Buholzer was heading south on Freeport Road around 3:30 p.m. when his black 2007 Subaru Impreza went off the road at a curve, near Theiler Road, in the Town of Jefferson.

Investigators determined the car went into a ditch before striking the tree. Buholzer, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office says this is the seventh traffic death of 2023 in Green County.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
Police lights
Police: Sun Prairie 18-year-old arrested for driving 124mph
An 18-year-old Brodhead man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s...
Green Co. officials identify 18-year-old man who died in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

People drop off items at a Goodwill store in Janesville after the bomb squad disposes of...
Live cluster bomblet, ammunition prompted Janesville evacuations, police say
Fire spurs evacuation at Janesville apartment building
Here’s the WMTV guide to Halloween community events.
🎃 Halloween’s Here: Find trick-or-treat times and show off your costumes!
Small plane crash in Manitowoc County pond under investigation
Texas pilot killed in Manitowoc County plane crash identified
According to a JPD alert sent around 11 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Holiday...
Janesville police urge people to avoid large area after suspicious device found