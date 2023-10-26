17-year-old from Monroe killed in car crash

TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Monroe teen was killed Wednesday afternoon when his car went of a Green Co. highway and struck a tree, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its statement, Carson Buholzer was heading south on Freeport Road around 3:30 p.m. when his black 2007 Subaru Impreza went off the road at a curve, near Theiler Road, in the Town of Jefferson.

Investigators determined the car went into a ditch before striking the tree. Buholzer, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office says this is the seventh traffic death of 2023 in Green County.

