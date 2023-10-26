American Family Insurance confirms cyberattack disrupted systems

A cyberattack is to blame for disruptions at American Family Insurance.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cyberattack is to blame for disruptions at American Family Insurance.

A company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday they were fighting off a cyber attack from outside the company after detecting unusual activity last week in a portion of their network.

The company took precautionary measures to protect data and resources. A number of business systems were down as they investigate.

While customers, employees and agents may have issues accessing certain systems, the spokesperson noted the decision was “vital” to protect data. There has been no evidence that the attack compromised any company business, customer data or storage systems.

